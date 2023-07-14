Honda CD 70 is Pakistan’s most selling motorcycle, known for its reliability, fuel efficiency, and affordability, which makes it a top choice for buyers.

Amid huge increase in the prices of bikes, Honda CD 70 still remained at the top in sales due to its low maintenance costs and good fuel average. Amid record increases in prices of two-wheelers, people are looking for easy leasing options.

Atlas Honda Limited (AHL), the manufacturer of Honda bikes in Pakistan, collaborated with commercial banks for a zero percent markup installment plan. The installment plan allowed users to get Honda CD 70 and other bikes without paying additional cost but the offer extends up to six months.

But the offer can be extended by up to 3 years (36 months)

Duration Monthly Installment 3 months (0% markup) Rs 51,633 6 months (0% markup) Rs 25,817 12 months Rs 15,562 18 months Rs 11,263 24 months Rs 9,146 30 months Rs 7,903 36 months Rs 7,095

Honda CD 70 Latest Price in Pakistan

The current price of the Honda CD 70 in July 2023 stands at PKR 154,900.

Installment plans Conditions