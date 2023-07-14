Honda CD 70 Dream is among most favorite bikes in Pakistan as its latest design, robust engine, and good fuel efficiency make it stand out among its competitors.

Honda CD 70 Dream 2023 was designed to attract young riders as the 70cc bike comes with a stylish, sporty visor, a modern speedometer, and it offers perfect road grip, while its extended seat offers a great riding experience.

Impressively, Honda CD 70 Dream offers 55 kilometers per litre, which make it one of the most fuel-efficient bikes. The comfort of the Honda Dream is unmatchable in its league.

The two-wheeler is backed by a 4-stroke single cylinder air cooled engine with a 4-speed transmission. Currently, it is available in two colors, Red and Black.

Honda CD 70 Dream Price July 2023

As of July 2023, Honda CD 70 Dream price stands at Rs124,500 in Pakistan.

Honda CD 70 Dream Specs

Honda CD 70 Dream Fuel Average

Honda CD 70 Dream offers 55 km/litre and rider can cover a distance of up to 473 km with full tank.