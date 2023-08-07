Honda CD Dream is a daily commuter bike produced by Pakistan’s biggest motorcycle manufacturer Honda; it part of Honda’s lineup targeting cost-effective and efficient transportation.

Backed by the latest features, CD 70 Dream comes with an engine that ensures exceptional fuel efficiency but also acts as an environment-friendly vehicle.

CD 70 Dream’s sleeky design, robust engine, and good fuel efficiency make it stand out among other competitors. It was designed to attract young riders as two-wheeler comes with a stylish, sporty visor, a modern speedometer, and it offers perfect road grip, while its extended seat offers a great riding experience.

Honda Pridor is loaded with 4-stroke single-cylinder air-cooled engine with a 4-speed transmission. Currently, it is available in two colors, Red and Black.

Honda CD 70 Dream Price July 2023

Honda CD 70 Dream price stands at Rs168,900 in Pakistan.

Honda CD 70 Dream Fuel Average

The bike offers 55 kilometers per liter, which make it one of the most fuel-efficient bikes, and the comfort of the Honda Dream is unmatchable in its league.

Honda CD 70 Dream Specs