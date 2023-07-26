Honda CD 70 Dream remained among the hot rides in Pakistan as its sleeky design, robust engine, and good fuel efficiency make it stand out among other competitors.

Honda CD 70 Dream 2023 was designed to attract young riders as two wheeler comes with a stylish, sporty visor, a modern speedometer, and it offers perfect road grip, while its extended seat offers a great riding experience.

The bike offers 55 kilometers per liter, which make it one of the most fuel-efficient bikes, and the comfort of the Honda Dream is unmatchable in its league.

Honda Pridor is backed by 4-stroke single cylinder air-cooled engine with a 4-speed transmission. Currently, it is available in two colors, Red and Black.

Honda CD 70 Dream Price July 2023

Honda CD 70 Dream price stands at Rs165,900 in Pakistan.

Honda CD 70 Dream Installments Plans