Honda CD 70, CG 125 installments plan with zero markup

Amid skyrocketing prices of two-wheelers, Pakistanis are facing a hard time getting motorbikes, with prices going as high as 0.25 million.

Like many other bikes, the price of the country’s most-selling unit Honda CD 70 has also increased as manufacturers flagged the cost of production and depreciation of local currency behind the surge.

To get a new bike or to upgrade the existing ride, people are now forced to look for installment plans.

Lately, Atlas Honda Limited (AHL), the manufacturer of most selling bikes, announced a zero percent markup installment plan for its two bikes – Honda CD 70 and Honda CG 125.

The attractive offer is however only available at Honda’s 3S dealerships.

The zero percent markup plan allowed users to get the bikes without paying additional cost but the offer extends up to six months.

Let it be known that the buyer will have to pay a 2.5 percent processing fee for the product, and FED will also be charged.

Honda CD 70 plan

Honda CG 125 plan