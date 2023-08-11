Honda CD 70 remained one of the top selling units as it launched in the year 1984 in Pakistan and is ruling the streets, despite having any major changes.

The country’s oldest bike maker again rolled out new feature without major changes, and it comes with a blue sticker with existing color options.

Major specifications of the Honda CD70 remain except the fuel tank and side covers of the bike while there is no further increase in the price of the bike. It was first introduced in the 80s and nearly after 40 years, CD 70, along with its CG 125 model, dominated the local market and holds the highest resale value.

Honda CD 70 holds a reputation for its engine performance, build quality and durability, and fuel efficiency, while its engine improves performance and lowering its dry weight helps improve fuel efficiency.

Honda CD 70 2024 Price Update

The price of Honda CD 70 2024 model stands at Rs157,900. The company lately jacked up rates of all models including CD 70 in the wake of the devaluation of local currency and surge in production cost.

Honda CD 70 2024 Model New Sticker