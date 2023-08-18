Honda’s most-selling unit CD 70 remained part of Pakistani culture for decades, and despite a few changes, the two-wheeler is still ruling the streets.

Known for its reliability, fuel efficiency, affordability, parts availability, and strong brand identity, Honda CD 70 remained top-selling units, while the price of the motorbike increased manifold over the last year.

Honda CD 70 remained one of the top-selling units as it launched in the year 1984 in Pakistan and is ruling the streets, despite having any major changes.

Honda CD 70 2024

The country’s oldest bike maker introduced a new model of CD 70 without any major changes, and the latest sticker is new which is blue with existing color options.

Major specifications of the Honda CD70 remain except the fuel tank and side covers of the bike while there is no further increase in the price of the bike. It was first introduced in the 80s and nearly after 40 years, CD 70, along with its CG 125 model, dominated the local market and holds the highest resale value.

Honda CD 70 2024 Price Update

The price of the Honda CD 70 2024 model stands at Rs157,900. The Japanese autogiant lately increased rates of all models including CD 70 amid devaluation of local currency and surge in production cost.

Honda CD 70 2024 Specs