Honda CB 150F new model with latest sticker

Honda CB 150F was introduced by the country’s leading motorcycle manufacturer in 2017 and the two-wheeler has people talking especially bike enthusiasts.

The 150cc bike was designed to cater to the needs of riders who are looking for a stylish, reliable, and comfortable ride for daily commutes and even for tours. Powered by a powerful 149cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, CB150F gave the same vibe to Honda lovers who enjoyed CG125 and other bikes in recent times.

Besides its engine, the design also gives it a sporty and aggressive design with sharp lines and attractive graphics as it offers a smooth performance. Its front fork suspension system and rear mono-shock suspension are perfect to cope with local infrastructure, and disc brakes at the front and rear made it stand with others when it comes to safety features.

In a recent development, Honda introduced latest sticker for its top-of-the-line bike, as the new color option comprises combination of blue, orange and black.

Honda CB 150F Price in Pakistan

As of June 17, the ex-factory price of Honda CB 150F in blue color is Rs477,900.

Honda CB 150F Specifications