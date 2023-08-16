Honda CB 150F is top of the line bike which was touted to be a commuter ride, but it is not designed for everyone and is still being used by many for traveling and rides to the mountainous regions.

The country’s oldest bike assembler Honda launched the bike in 2017 in comparison of the Yamaha YBR 125 and Suzuki GS 150 with a thoroughly revised engine and updated technology, giving it a modern look as compared to its most selling bikes.

Honda CB 150F is a fusion of sleek design and robust performance. The bike comes with several security features, and belongs to the CB series by Honda.

Its aggressive front with a sporty headlamp, LED foglamps, and a dipper make it stand out in its league. Honda CB 150F offers a smooth ride, even in rugged terrain and its design features provide a comfortable ride for the rider and passenger. Its heavy suspension absorbs severe shocks, while bike also has ample ground clearance for a stable ride.

Honda CB 150F is engineered with a single-cylinder, air-cooled, four-stroke engine. CB 150F is known for its robust performance, offering a blend of power, fuel efficiency, and maneuverability. It’s designed to handle various road conditions and is suitable for both urban and off-road riding.

Honda CB 150F latest price in Pakistan

With latest increase, the price of Honda CB 150F stands at Rs493,900.

CB 150F Mileage

Honda CB 150F 2023 offers 32-35 kmpl

Honda CB 150F Specifications

Honda CB 150F Colors

Honda CB 150F is available in 4 different colours – Black, Red, Silver, and White

Honda CB 150F Top Speed

Honda CB 150F can reach top speed of up to 140 kmph.