Honda bikes new installment plans with zero markup

Pakistan’s leading bikemaker Atlas Honda Limited (AHL) again rolled out new installment plans with zero markup.

As the country’s local currency plunged, and inflation skyrocketed, people from lower and middle class are bearing the brunt of bike prices. Amid the deepening economic crisis, almost all bike makers including Honda increased the prices of all two-wheelers.

With the latest surge, Honda increased bike prices up to Rs15,000. The price of the Honda CD 70 was jacked up by Rs5,000, bringing the new rate to Rs154,900 from the previous price of Rs149,900.

The price of CD 70 Dream was also increased by Rs5,000, bringing the price of the motorbike from Rs160,900 to Rs165,900. The price of Honda Pridor 100 saw a surge of Rs6,000 and its stands at Rs203,900. The company’s favorite bike Honda CG 125 was increased by Rs7,000, and its new rate stands at Rs229,900 while the price of Honda CG 125 SE increased to Rs275,900.

Honda Installments

The zero markup offer can be availed by the credit card holders of MCB, Bank Alfalah, UBL, Standard Chartered, and Faysal Bank.

All bikes of Honda are available at the official store of Daraz and easy installments can be availed for up to 12 months.