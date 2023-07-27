Atlas Honda, the country’s oldest bike manufacturer, is a leading player owned by Atlas Group and Honda Motor Company and based in Karachi.

Honda offers a wide range of bikes, from daily commutes to touring bikes. Some of the top models of the company include CD70 Dream, Pridor, CG125 Self, CB125F, and CB150F.

The company continues to remain among the top despite several price hike and strong competition in the domestic market.

As per the latest price list shared by Honda, the price of its most selling unit CD70 moved up to Rs128,900, and the price of another bike Honda CG 125 has been increased to Rs229,000.

Honda CD Dream price stands at Rs137,900 after a surge of Rs8,000 while Honda Pridor has been increased by Rs9,000 to reach Rs170,900.

The company’s top-of-the-line two-wheelers including the Honda CBF 125, and CBF 150 have been jacked up to Rs383,900, and Rs387,900.

Updated Prices 2023

Honda CD 70 Price in Pakistan

Model New price (PKR) Honda CD 70 Rs154,900

Honda CG 125 Price in Pakistan

Model New price (PKR) Honda CG 125 Rs229,900

Honda CD 70 Dream Price in Pakistan

Model New price (PKR) Honda CD 70 Dream Rs165,900

Honda CG125 Self Start Price in Pakistan

Model New price (PKR) Honda CG125 Self Start Rs275,900

Honda CB125F Self Price in Pakistan

Model New price (PKR) Honda CB 125F Rs380,900

Honda CB150F Self Price in Pakistan