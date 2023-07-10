Honda bikes are a daily commuter by the auto giant Honda, and despite so many years, Honda CD 70 and CG 125 are still ruling the streets.

Despite having limited changes over time, Honda bikes remained among the selling units as the company still holds its reputation.

Honda bikes are backed by a strong engine that offers a good thrust. In recent times, bike prices touched sky-high and people are facing a hard time getting their hands on new bikes.

Honda Installment Plans with Bank Alfalah

Installment Plan Breakdown

Models Price 3 Month Plan 6 Month Plan Honda CD 70 154,900 51,633 25,817 Honda CG 125 229,900 76,633 38,317

How to apply for Honda Bikes Installments

Interested candidates should visit the nearest Bank Alfalah branch for further details and application slip.

Delivery Process