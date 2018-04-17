Honda achieves sales milestone of 50,100 Units

Lahore

Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited (HACPL) celebrated a historic sales milestone of the 50,100 unit’s (April 1st, 2017-March 31st, 2018) at the manufacturing plant in Manga Mandi, Lahore. Mr. Hironobu Yoshimura President & CEO, Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited along with top executives and associates of HACPL graced the occasion with their presence. 2017 ~ 2018 proved a golden year for Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) limited. Multiple milestones have been achieved like Highest Ever Civic Sales – 20,092 units, Highest Ever City Sales – 20,886 & Highest ever Total Sales of 50,100 units in 1 year. Addressing the Honda family, the president congratulated and appreciated the efforts of HACPL team on achieving this milestone along with Government, media and customers. In his speech, Mr. Hironobu Yoshimura said “Dedicated efforts of our phenomenal team, we not only achieved 50,000 unit’s sales target, we thrived.—PR