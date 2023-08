LAHORE – Featured with sporty looks and air cooled engine, Honda CB150 F is one of the popular choices of the bike lovers in Pakistan.

The motorbike comes in four colours – blue, red, grey and black. It has twin starter options, self-start and kick start. Following are its full technical specification;

As of August 2023, the Honda 150 price in Pakistan stands at Rs493,900. Its competitor bikes are Suzuki 150 and Yamha YBR 150.