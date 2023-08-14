Honda’s most selling unit CG 125 is still famous due to its robust build quality and resale value. A large number of bike riders apparently liked the two-wheeler known for powerful engine and it holds healthy share in local market.

The demand for CG 125 never drops, and the Japanese automaker is no exception as it continued to rule the streets, due to its daily use and regular wear and tear. Honda 125 offers a decent thrust, and besides its old-school features, the bike is also known for its resale value.

After Honda CD 70, Honda CG 125 2024 model is set to override the 2023 model.

Honda CG 125 2024 Latest Price

As of August 2023, price of Honda CG 125 stands at Rs234,900.

Honda CG 125 2024 Expectations

Honda 125 SE Specs

Honda 125 SE 2024 Price

Honda 125 SE is currently available at price of Rs282,900. Honda CG 125 & 125 SE existing models at the current prices if you don’t want to wait for the upcoming models.