Home Minister, IGP Sindh take notice of robbery

Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Khan Siyal has taken notice of a robbery incident at the house of a senior journalist in North Nazimabad area of the city.

In a statement here on Thursday, the Home Minister sought a report from the DIG West regarding the incident. He said the arrest of suspects should be ensured.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh A.D. Khawaja has also taken notice of the robbery incident and sought an inquiry report from the SSP Central.—APP

