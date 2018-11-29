Home is a hell

Home is reckoned to be the safest place for the womanfolk in the world and it is the base of making a child comprehensively disciplined and moralized which is often been a synonym of paradise.

But, a recent study of the experts shows that home is the most perilous and unsafe place for females where a number of women mete out violence by the intimate partners. According to an estimation of United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC) that in 2017 more than 87,000 female homicide cases were reported globally and among them nearly 50,000 or 58 percent were committed by the intimate partners at home.

Report further claimed that global rate of female homicide victims reached 1.3 victims per 100,000 females including America with nearly 1.6 victims, Oceania 1.3 and in Asia more than 0.9. According to researches that least number of the homicide cases were estimated in Europe with 0.7 victims per 100,000 female population. Moreover, due to the inequality, the mortality rate of females is tremendously enhancing and they are surviving with some animal partners due to what numerous cases went un-investigated.

MEHRAJ ALTAF

Via email

