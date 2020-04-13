Home Dept provides relief to tenants

Punjab government has taken a major step for providing relief to tenants in the wake of the coronavirus as no landlord can throw his or her tenant by force and illegally.

The government has also issued the notification of the action. The provincial government has provided the relief to the tenants for the period of two months. As per the notification, any landlord can not evacuate his property from the tenant on the basis of non-payment or delay of dues while the landlords have to fulfill the legal procedures.

The orders will be implemented immediately and will remain effective for sixty days Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Ali Aghaz has issued the notification in this regard.