Home Department denies deployment of police in FATA

Peshawar

The Home Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday categorically denied rumors of abrupt administrative changes in the tribal areas in lieu of the merger of FATA with the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a press statement issued here, it was stated that the government was actively working on materializing the merger in close coordination with the Federal Government.

In this connection, the Home Department in its statement advised public not to pay heed to any rumors about abrupt administrative, legal or other changes regarding the merger such as the ones about immediate deployment of police in tribal areas as reported in certain sections of media.—APP