Home delivery food service gaining popularity

With rising heat and fasting , Online food delivery orders through mobile phones and Internet has become very popular in Pakistan during the holy month of Ramadan all across the country as leaving the house to buy food from shops becomes even harder for faithfuls.

A report aired by a private news channel said, In the run-up to Ramadan ,many home delievery food services are trying their level best to grab those last minutes best deals on discounted rates. The trend of online food delivery orders has changed the mindset of customers. Different food chains are trying to push their services through social media sites . Most fast food chains attempt to attract customers during Ramadan by offering special meals that include dates and with affordable prices as they remain closed during the day and open only in the evening.—APP

