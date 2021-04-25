Home-based female tailoring, baking business go online to beat Corona affect

Amid Covid-19 third wave , a large number of ‘home based female tailoring and baking businesses’ are thriving while experimenting unique ideas to cater the odd-hour demands of the customers with offering special discounts through social media websites.

“Small businesses of various commodities had suffered in the past few years, however, various online platforms provided them an opportunity to keep their baking and tailoring businesses active in challenging times”, home based female tailor claimed while speaking to a private news channel.

A large number of people young and old mostly prefer to gift cupcakes and designer cakes to people these days and demand for online home based cakes is high, said a young baking expert.

“We retailers of clothing and baking special cakes on birthday and wedding ceremonies are now using free platforms to connect with buyers”, said another women.

Since the start of the stay-at-home government order owing prevailing corona virus in the country, majority of the customers are likely to prefer buying and stitching clothes stuff online instead of visiting the shops physically to avoid interaction with people, said another female retailer who owned a E tailoring business.

A women tailor who has been stitching women’s clothes at home for the past 20 years, said sewing clothes is the only source of revenue for thousands of women in the city and E-platforms and coronations provided them an opportunity to flourish their businesses.

“Many women cannot leave their homes due to Covid critical condition, therefore, they sew clothes at home is best option for them,” explained a online customer.

Before Covid pandemic home-based female tailors, however, do not get as many orders as a tailoring shop but now we are earning handsome amount of money through our E-tailoring business.

A mother of two kids and the only breadwinner in her family added that rich women can afford to purchase ready-to-wear clothes from designer outlets anytime they want, but many middle class women depends on online tailoring business.

E-baking is the best online option for consumers during lockdown, said a baker, added, we have variety of cake designer which always attracts our customers.