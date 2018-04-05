Home-based business trend in women on rise in twin cities

Islamabad

The entrepreneurial abilities of women in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have witnessed steady alterations with their increasing understanding to home-based business for having economic footing for their family and society as well.

It was observed that the trend of home based business in women had been increasing in twin cities, mainly due to constraints like availability of job opportunities and narrow space in field business.

“A women entrepreneur always aspires to do something fruitful and positive in the field of business keeping in mind the cultural values and social set up.”

Women in large number had been engaging themselves in different home based business to support their families and becoming financially self-sufficient for last many years,a businesswoman, Sajida Abbasi said.

“Including twin cities, almost every major city has seen an upsurge in women owned businesses over the last few years. The reasons for a woman to undertake business ventures are improving their expertise, understanding and realizing the importance of their share in the society.”

With the arrival of media and diverse prospects, the women were fast converting themselves from job aspirants to job creators, she added. Sahida said women were making their marks and were equally contributing in the nation’s economy against the myth of lack of confidence, market-oriented risks, social-cultural hindrances, etc.

Saima another, entrepreneur said that many women were engaged in home based business including garments, fashion designing, beauty salons, catering or home based cooking , online teaching, art and culture, selling products online, day care centers etc.

She said although women could do job outside the house in offices but most of the women wanted to do something while staying at home to earn money.

Aima Naseer, a house wife said “Even if you are not educated enough, you just have to need the passion to become a skilled person to do something for your family. I do online baking and gets order for cakes and earn handsome amount.”

Salma Bibi, another house wife said “I sell birthday products online and this is one of the most creative business ideas for women and has a lot of potential in it.” “If you have the guts to design and make different things for birthday decorations then you can sell your products online easily,” she said.—APP