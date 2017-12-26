Homage to the Quaid

THE 142nd birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was observed on Monday with traditional zeal and enthusiasm with a series of events held to pay respect and tributes to his services and struggle for creation of the homeland. In fact, at the government level, week-long programmes of celebrations have been chalked out to highlight and actually acquaint the young generation with various aspects of Quaid’s life, vision and leadership. Concerted efforts were made by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting headed by Marriyum Aurangzeb and Adviser on National History and Literary Heritage, Irfan Siddiqui, to reconnect the youth with the history, glorious traditions, cultural heritage and make them aware with the life, role and achievements of Quaid and other leaders of Pakistan Movement which indeed is the right course to revive the spirit of Pakistan Movement amongst the youth, who in fact played leading role in creation of Pakistan, to shoulder the responsibility of taking forward the country on the path of progress and development as espoused by our founding fathers.

Indeed the Quaid’s personality and his teachings are a source of guidance for the nation, especially at a time when our country is faced with multi-dimensional challenges both on internal and external fronts. It is indeed time to take a lesson from the chapter of Quaid’s life who in fact showed us the path how to stand tall despite all odds and times of trial. Though our political leadership never gets tired of making big claims of following the Quaid’s vision but taking stock of current situation it is time for them to do some soul searching to find out where we stand today as an independent nation and as a sovereign country because of their petty vested interests. The Quaid wanted to see Pakistan a prosperous State where people could live in peace and honour. Though over the years, we have seen progress on multiple fronts with efforts to bring improvement in living standards of the people, yet a lot needs to be done to realise the dream of the founding father. We hope that the national leadership will continue to work with missionary zeal and also step up efforts and take concrete action on the ground in order to turn the country into a truly Islamic welfare state, the one envisioned by the Quaid. The principles of unity, faith and discipline should serve as a source of guidance not only for the political leadership but also the people of this country to overcome all hurdles.

Related