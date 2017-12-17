Homage paid to APS martyrs

Salim Ahmed

A ceremony was held in Government Maqbool-e-Aam High School, GOR-I, Lahore to pay homage to the martyrs of Army Public School Peshawar, Saturday.

Secretary Schools Dr. Allah Bakhsh Malik was the chief guest of the ceremony which was also attended by Headmaster Ghulam Mustafa and other officials of the Schools Education Department. During the ceremony, special prayers were offered for the APS Peshawar martyrs.

In his address, Dr. Allah Bakhsh Malik paid rich tributes to the parents and family members of APS martyrs and said that education is the biggest weapon to eradicate ignorance, fanaticism and terrorism from the country.

He said the process of education promotion is going in full swing across the province under “Parho Punjab, Barho Punjab Program” of the Punjab government and the government is working hard to achieve the target of hundred percent enrolment.

Secretary Schools Dr. Allah Bakhsh Malik also inaugurated early childhood education classroom and library in this school.

This library contains 17000 digital books along with 3000 printed copies.

Dr. Allah Bakhsh Malik also gave his personal books and computers to the school’s library for utilization by the students.

The Secretary Schools and his wife also distributed gifts among the students.