Holy spirit of Ramazan

The holy month of Ramazan is around the corner, therefore, rates of essential eatables such as fruit and vegetables have started multiplying. These items are the most used in our daily life and as Ramadan and Eid approaches instead of making the prices lower making it easier for that people of every strata to buy, the fruit and vegetable mongers increase the prices even higher which makes it difficult even for regular people to buy. Vegetable like potatoes, lemons and onions and fruit like watermelon, grapes etc – all basic needs – are sold rather at extortionate prices.

I would like to request the authorities to take an initiative to establish a fixed price list for the fruits so that high demand for fruit is not taken advantage by sellers and that the holy spirit of this month is not ruined.

MARYAM ARIF

Karachi

