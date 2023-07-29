The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has announced holding an extraordinary virtual session for the Council of Foreign Ministers of Member States on July 31 to discuss the repeated incidents of desecration and burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark.

“This session has been convened at the request of Saudi Arabia, the Chair of the 14th Islamic Summit, and the Republic of Iraq,” the top Muslim bloc said in a statement.

This urgent meeting of ministers has been called in response to the final statement issued by the OIC Executive Committee after an extraordinary meeting held at the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah on July 2, this year, it added.