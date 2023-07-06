Desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden has been strongly condemned by Bishop of Lahore Nadeem Kamran.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said those desecrating divine books are terrorists. He said we share the sentiments of the Muslims over the despicable act.

The Bishop of Lahore urged the Swedish government to take action against the elements behind the desecration of holy Quran. Nadeem Karman stressed for interfaith harmony to foil the designs of those who want to drive a wedge between the Muslims and the Christians.