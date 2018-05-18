Holy month of Ramazan begins with zeal, zest

Drizzle decreases temperature

Staff Reporter

The holy month of Ramazan started in the city, like other parts of the country, uniting the faithful as they fast from dawn to dusk in forbearance and thanksgiving.

Almost all mosques in the city were filled to the capacity during Taraveeh and prayers time. Ulema remind the faithful that Ramazan is not merely abstaining from food, drinks or other pleasures. “Fasting is also of the tongue, limbs, heart and soul. The lips do not utter a lie, the

hands refrain from violence and crime, the feet do not step in the wrong direction and the heart is focused on Allah Almighty.

Ramazan instills complete self-control in the faithful. It involves reining in anger and greed and empathising with underprivileged segments who struggle with hunger and deprivation on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, men and women thronged local markets to buy dates and other eatables for Iftar. Merchants who deal in prayer rugs, prayer beads, skull caps and ‘itr’ fragrance expect to do lots of business once the season begins. Drizzle in various parts of the city with winds blowing turned weather pleasant on the first of Ramazan on Thursday.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, light rain in the city decreased the temperature with maximum and minimum temperatures predicted to remain at 36 Celsius and 26 Celsius degrees.

The PMD said a westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist for the next two days.

Rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan divisions), FATA, Islamabad, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions), Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Bannu, DI Khan, DG Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Zhob divisions. Hot and dry weather is expected in other parts of the country.