Holy Family Church organises Christmas Dinner

Rawalpindi

The Holy Family Church Wednesday night organised a ‘Christmas Dinner’ in connection with the Christmas celebrations as preparations for the Christmas are in full swing with traditional zeal and fervor.

The Catholic Church of Holy Family Hospital marked the festivity of Jesus Christ’s birthday and arranged a special dinner.

The Chairman of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Zia Ullah Shah was the chief guest while Additional Medical Superintendent (AMS) Dr Tariq Khan Niazi was the guest of honour cut the Christmas cake and offered special prayers for the peace, prosperity and stability in the country.

Addressing the participants Zia Ullah Shah said, “We are standing here to express solidarity with the Christian community.” He also extended felicitations to the Christians on this joyous moment.

The provincial government was taking solid steps for the welfare of Christians, he said adding, the government had issued orders for payment of salaries before Christmas aimed at facilitating the Christians so that they could enjoy their celebrations in a befitting manner.

Christian Leader Sarfaraz Masih alias Vicky, In-charge Holy Family Catholic Church Babu Sajid Ameen Khokhar, renowned Snooker World Champion Baber Masih, Sister Agnes, minority leaders and others attended the function.—APP