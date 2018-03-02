Holi celebrated with religious fervour

Raza Naqvi

Attock

The Hindu Community of Attock celebrated ‘Holi’ festival at Valmec Mandar with religious fervor here on Thursday. Holi also known as ‘Festival of Colours’ is being celebrated on the arrival of spring season, however, it signifies the victory of good over evil. At the Holi festive people enjoy, forget, forgive and repair broken relationships.

Pundit Madan Laal delivered sermon on the occasion highlighting the importance of the festival. He said that Hindus are enjoying full religious freedom and all other rights as citizens of Pakistan.

In Bahawalpur, Cholistan Hindu community residing in Bahawalpur and different villages of Cholistan celebrated Holi on Thursday to welcome Spring season. The celebrations started from the previous evening. The members of Hindu community sprayed colors on each other. Holi is a spring festival, also known as the festival of colors or the festival of sharing love.—APP