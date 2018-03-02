Holi celebrated at PNCA

The Hindu community based in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad celebrated the festival of colours, Holi with traditional enthusiasm here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

Holi is celebrated every year around the time of the vernal equinox, and is typically celebrated in March but sometimes as early as February. Holi is a joyous celebration of spring when people gather in the streets and play with colours, distribute sweets and dance together by smearing ‘Abeer’ or red vermilion powder and throwing colour and water-filled balloons at each other.—APP

Related