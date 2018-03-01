Holi celebrated in Bahawalpur, Cholistan

BAHAWALPUR :Hindu community residing in Bahawalpur and different villages of Cholistan celebrated Holi on Thursday to welcome Spring season. The celebrations started from the previous evening. The members of Hindu community sprayed colors on each other. Holi is a spring festival, also known as the festival of colors or the festival of sharing love. It is an ancient Hindu religious festival which has become popular with non-Hindus in many parts of South Asia, as well as people of other communities outside Asia. The festival was celebrated by Balkimi Hindus in Bahawalpur and Bheel and Mangwal Hindu communities in different villages of Cholistan. The celebrations of Holi will continue till tomorrow evening.

Orignally published by APP