Holger Rune defeated Botic van de Zandschulp to win the BMW Open.

The ATP 250 event is Dane’s first ATP tour title.

In a truncated final, van de Zandschulp had to retire in the first as he led 4-3 with Rune 40/15 up on his serve.

The Dutchman felt chest pains and decided to call it a day with the eight seed failing to see out his first tour-level final.

Rune, a wildcard entrant, was also playing his first tour-level final.

“This was probably the worst way to win a final,” said Rune after the match. “I was obviously expecting a very tough match and he came out very strong. I just wish him all the best, a speedy recovery, and we all just hope to see him back on the court very soon.”

Despite an underwhelming final of the BMW Open, nothing can take the shine away from what has been a remarkable week for Rune.

The Dane, who turned 19 on Friday won the tournament without dropping a single set.

The 70th-ranked Rune became the third-youngest champion in Munich after Guillermo Perez-Roldan won at age 17 in 1987 and successfully defended his title a year later.

He is also the fifth first-time winner on the ATP Tour in 2022.

He produced one of the surprises of the tournament, knocking out two-time champion and World No. 3 Alexander Zverev in the second round.

He also saw off Jiri Lehecka, Emil Ruusuvuori, and Oscar Otte in straight sets on his way to the title.