Denmark’s Holger Rune upset defending champion Novak Djokovic in the final of the Paris Masters for his first ATP 100 Tour title.

The teenager sealed a 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 comeback win denying Djokovic a record-extending 39th Masters Title in the process.

Rune who had to beat five top 10-ranked opponents in a row including Hubert Hurkacz, Andrey Rublev, Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger-Aliassime on his way to the final looked to have run out of luck when the Serb eased to a one-set lead and had Rune 0-40 down in the opening service game of the second set before the Dane made a remarkable comeback to hold and break Djokovic’s serve.

Tied at one set apiece the 21-time major winner once again looked to have sealed a win by racing to a 3-1 lead before another comeback helped the teenager tie the decider 3-all.

Serving for the match at 6-5 Rune came to know the resiliency that had made Djokovic famous as he held on for 17 minutes only for Rune to save six breakpoints and finally seal the exhausting win.

Winning the Paris Masters will also help Holger Rune break into the Top 10 where he joins Carlos Alacarz as the youngest entrant since 1973.

Meanwhile, Djokovic’s latest win streak which got him titles in Israel and Kazakhstan ends at 13 with a loss to Rune.