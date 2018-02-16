Holding public gathering is not terrorism: Imran

Files acquittal, appearance exemption requests in ATC

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday appeared before an Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in four cases including the 2014 PTV attack case. During the hearing, Imran’s counsel informed the court that the cases against him were undemocratic, but the ATC judge said the cases were in court, for which the law ought to be followed.

Moreover, the PTI chief filed two requests in court, one pleading his acquittal and the other an exemption from appearance in court. The court ordered copies of both requests to be provided to the prosecution. Imran’s counsel also requested a decision to be made on the acquittal before he is indicted in the case. The court adjourned the case until February 26, when the remaining cases of the sit-in violence will also be heard. Moreover, the judge observed that Imran will have to appear in court until his exemption is approved.

During the hearing, presided over by judge Shahrukh Arjumand, Khan argued that holding a political gathering was not terrorism. ‘What type of democracy is this that for holding a political gathering, I have been charged with terrorism?’ he asked. The judge, however, told the PTI chief to address the court through his lawyer. Speaking to media after the hearing, when a reporter asked him why he did not take his vehicle inside the complex up to its main entrance as former prime minister Nawaz Sharif does during his corruption hearings, Imran said he is an ‘ordinary citizen and not royalty’.

‘Nawaz Sharif acts like he did nothing wrong after stealing millions of dollars from this country, he keeps making contemptuous remarks and keeps asking mujhe kyun nikala even though he knows what he has done,’ Khan claimed. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairperson said that it was funny how terrorism cases were filed against him even though the protest sit-in in 2014 was part of a political struggle. ‘I am convinced that our current prime minister is nothing except a puppet made to sit there so that corruption can prevail,’ the PTI chief alleged.—INP