‘Holding of G-20 meeting in Srinagar by India violation of international law’

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu-based All Parties Hurriyat Conference lead-ers, Devinder Singh Behl and Mir Shahid Saleem, have said that Narendra Modi-led Indian government is committing a flagrant violation of international law by holding the G-20 meeting in Srinagar.

Devinder Singh Behl and Mir Shahid Saleem in their statements issued in Jammu said Jammu and Kashmir is not India’s part but an internationally-recognized disputed region whose future is yet to be decided by its people. They said the holding of an international event in a disputed territory is violation of the UN Charter.

The APHC leaders pointed out that in a grave contravention of the international law and UN resolutions India repealed the special status of IIOJK on August 05, 2019 and now wants to mislead the world about the ground situation of the territory by holding this event. They said that the Kashmiri people will never allow the Modi regime to succeed in its nefarious designs. They said that the G-20 countries must relies the Indian government’s ulterior motive behind the move and skip their participation in the meeting.

The Hurriyat leaders appealed to the Kashmiri people to observe a complete strike in the territory on May 22 to convey the message to the international community that they reject illegal occupation of their homeland by India. They maintained that the Kashmiris will continue their peaceful and just struggle till the Kashmir dispute was resolved in accordance their aspirations and the relevant UN resolutions.—KMS