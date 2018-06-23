Holding of free, fair elections a ‘national duty’: CS

Salim Ahmed

Chief Secretary Punjab Akbar Hussain Durrani on Friday said that holding free, fair and transparent elections is a national duty.

He said that all possible steps would be taken to discharge the responsibility as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Addressing a video-link meeting of all commissioners and deputy commissioners at Civil Secretariat here on Friday, the chief secretary said that law and order was vital for holding elections peacefully. He directed all administrative officers to ensure the best arrangements for holding free, fair and transparent polls.

He said that divisional and district vigilance committees be made fully functional and regular meetings of these committees be conducted to monitor law and order. The latest technology should also be utilised for maintaining law and order, he added.

The chief secretary ordered that implementation of code of conduct for polls be ensured in letter and spirit. He directed the officers to adopt open door policy for resolving people’s problems. He mentioned that like law and order, dengue control and steps to cope with possible floods are also priorities.

Home Secretary Nasim Nawaz told the meeting that necessary directions regarding security during polls have been issued to the districts administration. The secretary irrigation briefed that level of water in all rivers and dams was normal and there was no threat of flooding so far.