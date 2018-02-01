Holding of jirgas in Karachi not a good move: Murad Shah

KARACHI : Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the provincial government was serious to arrest SSP Rao Anwar to further investigate the Naqibullah Mehsood murder case.

The Chief Minister said this while talking to media at Hindu Gymkhana where he attended NAPA Convocation 2015-17 as chief guest. He was accompanied by Culture Minister Syed Sardar Shah.

Murad Ali Shah said that it was quite surprising for him that the people were casting doubts on the sincerity of the provincial government in arresting suspended SSP Rao Anwar.

“It was the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had taken notice of Naqibullah Mahsood and on his directives inquiry committee was constituted,” he said adding that the provincial government is in close contact with all the agencies, provincial government to arrest former SSP Malir and he would be arrested soon.

The Chief Minister said that holding of jirgas in the city and participation of people in them is not a good move. He said that the court should take its notice. “I have also taken its notice also,” he said.

Murad Ali Shah replying to another question said that he would provide foolproof security to PSL final match. “I have given them full support,” he said.

To yet another question, the Chief Minister said that the performance of NAPA in promoting soft image of the country is quite encouraging. “The promotion of art and music and its classes here is service to the society,” he said.

Addressing the gathering, Murad Ali Shah said that there used to be a concept to become engineer and doctor. “I used to be dull in music classes in my school this is why I am dry,” he said in lighter mood and went on saying after his retirement he would take some courses from NAPA to lead a happy and joyous life.

He said that his nephews and nieces are interest in music and they are good in this subject. “Now this trend is developing among children and their parents are happily accepting it,” he said and added the musicians, artist and actors are more popular than the people of other professions.

Murad Ali Shah said that the city of Karachi has seen lawlessness for two decades. Musical shows, literary festivals, theater, plays and such other activities had shied away from Karachi and now they are returning with full vigour and spirit. “I am thankful to Zia Muhiuddin and his team who established NAPA and further strengthen the performing art. He congratulating Zia Muhiuddin for running an academy of performing art and engaging youngsters in healthy activities. “My government will always be with you in your support whatever you need,” he assured Zia Muhiuddin.

Murad Ali Shah gave away degrees to 74 graduates of different courses, including music, acting and others.

The Chief Minister congratulated senior Journalist Wusatullah Khan for qualifying a course from NAPA. “Today Wusatullah Khan has completed his education,” he said in lighter mood.

Orignally published by INP