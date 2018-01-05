Holding IG responsible for missing persons will fix the situation: IHC

ISLAMABAD : The Islamabad High Court on Friday said that holding the Inspector General responsible for misplaced persons might fix the pertinent issue. Justice Athar Minallahin, while hearing the case of a missing person Sajid Mehmood, remarked that the JIT report submitted by the government mentioned that the state institutions are responsible for the missing persons. “Should the court really state that it is the fault of agencies that Sajid Mehmood’s misplacement FIR was not registered? SHO was blamed and given a minimal sentence,

why shouldn’t the prime minister, secretary defence and inspector general be held responsible for his misplacement?” he questioned. Justice Athar noted that it is not the responsibility of the court to find the missing persons but it is certainly accountable to find out who is responsible for this.

“It is the incompetence of the IG that he doesn’t know what the SHO under him is up to. If something happens to the IG’s child, what would his response be?” High court acquired details from the deputy attorney general about Sajid Mehmood’s household expenses and said that the cost should be paid from the IG’s pocket, while the deputy commissioner, chief commissioner, and IG should be blamed for the missing people. “If this process is in practice, the situation would automatically be fixed,” he added.

Court subsequently directed the deputy attorney general to appear before the court in the next hearing, likely to be held on January 12. Deputy Attorney General Khalid Mehmood Raja, DSP Legal Azhar Shah, SHO Shalimar Muneer Jaffery and investigation officer Alamgir Khan were present during the court hearing.

Orignally published by INP