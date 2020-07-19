Holding dual nationality… Opp demands resignations of PTI ministers, advisors

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday demanded resignations of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government’s ministers and advisors holding dual nationality.

In a statement, the PML-N spokesperson stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that those having dual nationality cannot take decisions for the country.

She further asked why those possessing foreign passports have been allowed to sit in the cabinet.

The reaction came after federal government had released asset details of Prime Minister’s Advisors and Special Assistants. Notably, five Special Assistants hold dual citizenship.

Tania Aidrus, Special Assistant to PM for Digital Pakistan, holds Canadian and Singaporean citizenship. Special Assistant for Petroleum Nadeem Babar is a US citizen with assets worth Rs 2.75 billion. Special Assistant Parliamentary Coordination Nadeem Afzal Chan also holds Canadian citizenship while Shahbaz Gill is an American green card holder.

Special Assistant for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari has permanent British citizenship and owns over 1,300 kanals of land in Pakistan.

Reacting to the revelations, PPP Senator Sherry Rehman questioned how advisers and aides who sit in the federal cabinet can be dual nationals when members of parliament cannot.

In a statement, PPP Information Secretary Nafisa Shah said that the information about assets and dual nationalities of advisers and special assistants to the premier had opened a “Pandora’s box”. “The selected prime minister has been exposed after the truth about his advisers has come to light. Half of the selected prime minister’s cabinet, who himself used to make tall claims about dual nationalities, have been found to be dual nationals.”