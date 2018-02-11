Holders Lahore to face Peshawar in final Women Super Hockey League

Lahore

Holders Lahore Lions will face Peshawar Deers in the final of the 2nd Women Hockey Super League after the conclusion of the league matches at the National Hockey Stadium here on Saturday.

Interestingly three teams, Lahore Lions, Peshawar Deers, and Karachi Dolphins, were all in contention for the final before the last day of the league phase with none of them assured of the spot.

The first match was between the reigning champions Lahore and last year’s runners-up Quetta Panthers.

In a hard fought game, Lahore’s Sidra Parvaiz scored in the 18th minute which remained the only goal of the match. Thus Lahore topped the table with 10 poi-

nts.

The last match of the league stage between Peshawar Deers and Karachi Dolphins sitting on six and five points, respectively, ended in a one-one draw.

To get into the final, Karachi required a win; for Peshawar a draw would have sufficed.

As expected an intense encounter was witnessed.

In the 26th minute, Peshawar’s star forward Maira Sabir put her side ahead. Their lead remained intact when the third quarter ended.—APP