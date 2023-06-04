Hold transparent elections to resolve crises

Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has warned that not political engineering but political dialogue to hold consensus and transparent elections will resolve the crises facing the country.

All state institutions must become impartial in political affairs and focus themselves on the duties assigned to them by the Constitution and the laws of the land, he said while addressing a meeting of party office-bearers at Mansoorah on Thursday.

He promised that JI would continue its efforts for dialogue among political parties to hold transparent and fair elections by giving the masses the power to decide their future representatives who could pull the country out of current economic quagmire.