Hogg picks Imran, Miandad in his all-time Test XI

ISLAMABAD FormerAustralia spinner Brad Hogg has included the Pakistani duo of 1992 World Cup winning captain Imran Khan and batting legend Javed Miandad in his all-time Test XI. Hogg included the Pakistan duo after being asked a question on Twitter by a fan. Imran Khan, who is the current Prime Minister of Pakistan, featured in 88 Tests and accumulated 3,807 runs, which included six hundreds and 18 half-centuries, at an average of 37.69. He also took 362 wickets in 88 Tests at an average of 22.81 While, Miandad represented Pakistan in 124 Tests and scored 8,832 runs, which included 23 centuries and 43 fifties, at an average of 52.57. The other players in the Test XI included Sunil Gavaskar, Viv Richards, Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar, David Gower, Jake Russsell, Joel Garner,MalcomMarshell and Shane Warne. Hogg was also asked by one of the fans about his opinion on ‘Sachin Tendulkar vs Glenn McGrath’ and ‘Sachin vs Shoaib Akhtar’ duel. To which Hogg preferred the second one ahead of the SachinMcGrath face-off. Reason being – the additional flavour of Indo-Pak rivalry.And,Akhtar relentlessly after Tendulkar’s wicket with sheer pace. With Sachin and McGrath, according to Hogg, it was a game of who blinks first in a war of patience. “Sachin v McGrath a war of attrition McGrath trying to win the patience game, your in for the long haul. Sachin v Akhtar more erratic, with Akhtar trying to blast him out with sheer pace + it’s India v Pak, which adds a little more spice to the contest,” Hogg replied. Akhtar once silenced the Eden Garden crowd by dislodging the middle stump of Sachin. The master blaster was facing Akhtar’s very first delivery and was castled by a ferocious yorker.—APP