Hockey disaster

Our national hockey team has disappointed Pakistani fans

after shocking defeats in the current hockey world cup, which is underway in India. The national hockey team couldn’t even win a single match out of played 4 matches. The Green Shirts lost 3 matches to Germany, Netherlands, Belgium and 1 drawn with Malaysia. No player of our hockey team showed an extraordinary play during the hockey world cup. In the result, our hockey team has been knocked out of the 14th hockey world cup. The current poor performance of the national hockey team shows lack of skills and inability among the players. However, despite getting high salaries, the team management has also ruined our national game. The Prime minister must take immediate notice of national team and the team management regarding very poor display in the hockey world cup.

IMTIAZ JUNEJO

Hyderabad

