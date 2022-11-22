Hobart Hurricanes have decided to replace Pakistan’s Shadab Khan with Englishman Zak Crawley in the 12th season of the Big Bash League.

The all-rounder will have to leave the second half of the BBL to honour the international commitments as Pakistan will face New Zealand in the same window in January 2023 leaving a space open for the Hurricanes to name a replacement.

Crawley is a surprise selection given his expertise with England in the longest format of the game.

The batter has never played in the BBL before but managed to impress Hurricanes’ strategist Ricky Ponting during a tricky Ashes Tour for his side. Crawley also has a connection with Hurricanes assistant coach Darren Berry who he has worked with at London Spirit in the Hundred.

He has gradually been building himself in the shortest format of cricket and has an impressive strike rate of 145.08, having amassed 1284 runs in 47 appearances, including a personal best of 108* in 2020.

Shadab Khan was the platinum pick for Hobart Hurricanes in this year’s BBL draft with the team also choosing Asif Ali and Faheem Ashraf.

The all-rounder recently proved his capabilities in Australia after being named in the ICC “Team of the Tournament” having helped Pakistan reach the final of the competition.

Hobart Hurricanes squad: Asif Ali (Pakistan), Faheem Ashraf (Pakistan), Zak Crawley (England) Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Nathan Ellis, Caleb Jewell, Shadab Khan (Pakistan), Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Joel Paris, Wil Parker, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Chris Tremain, Matthew Wade, Mac Wright