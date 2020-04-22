Hoarders of specific commodities to be arrested without warrants: Wazir

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Advisor to Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information Ajmal Wazir Wednesday stated that government has finalized a list of 30 items of essential use and decided to arrested hoarders of these commodities without warrants. In a statement issued by Information Department, he said the provincial government has promulgated an Ordinance for smooth supply of daily commodities besides discourage hoarding across the province.

He said government was well aware of the problems being faced by the general public during the current scenario as people were by threats of spread of COVID-19 and the government will not leave its people on the mercy of hoarders.

The government has categorically decided to discourage hoarding and elements involved in this practice would be arrested without any warrants and sent behind bars for at least three years,” the advisor said. Ajmal Wazir informed that the ordinance empowered deputy commissioners to conducted surprise raids at go-downs and take action against hoarders.

He said 10% of the recovered hoarded commodities would be awarded to the informer and his or her name would be kept secret.