HMD Global celebrates one year as new home of Nokia phones

Staff Reporter

Karachi

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, celebrates its first birthday. In just 12 months, the start-up has made 12 major announcements including the introduction of eleven new devices, and global partnerships with industry heavyweights such as ZEISS.

Throughout this fast-paced period, the home of Nokia phones has been guided and motivated by the enthusiasm of its rapidly expanding fan base.

With the ambition of being truly global from day one, HMD Global has already released its new portfolio of six Nokia smartphones and five feature phones in over 80 markets with activations in 170 countries, delivering websites in 48 languages and setting up solid foundations for future growth.

HMD Global arrived on the scene to incredible fanfare, marked by the return of the Nokia 3310 at Mobile World Congress 2017, and the introduction of its first, global wave of Android smartphones. The new portfolio won over 20 awards at the show and sold out across markets. Today, Nokia phones are on sale across more than 80 countries on 45 local websites across 48 languages. Devices have already been activated in more than 170 countries.

During its first year, HMD Global has forged major strategic partnerships with industry leaders, including Nokia, Google, Foxconn and ZEISS. Over the next year, the company’s commitment to those partnerships aims to deliver purposeful innovation to fans and set new standards for what you can expect from a smartphone.

Demonstrating incredible passion, engagement, and enthusiasm for the new portfolio, the response from fans around the world has been humbling. More than a million people watched the livestream from the launch of the Nokia 3310 and Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 at MWC 2017. Online, there have been more than 200 million video views and 87 million website visits over the past year. And with a 2.9 million-strong following on Facebook, fans are vocal and engaged.

Florian Seiche, CEO of HMD Global, said: “After the amazing year we’ve had, I first want to thank our fans for such an incredible response. Their engagement, enthusiasm and love for our new Nokia phones and what we’re trying to achieve has been what’s made each and every major announcement possible. It really demonstrates the value of reaching out to people, building communities and listening to what they want to see in their phones. With the progress we’ve made and the response we’ve received, I know I speak for everyone when I say I’m thrilled to see what 2018 holds for us and our fans.”