HKSCA & HHRD Tree plantation Drive Inaugurated by U. S. Consul General Mark Stroh & Administrator Murtaza Wahab

U.S. Consulate Karachi, the Houston Karachi Sister City Association and Helping Hand, a group dedicated to eliminating poverty, are partnering to plant trees to increase tree coverage and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

Consul General Mark Stroh joined Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Special Assistant to Chief Minister of Sindh Arooba Rashid Rabbani, the president of Houston Karachi Sister City Association Muhammad Saeed Sheikh, and Helping Hand Director of Programs iLyas Choudry to kick off a campaign to plant 1,000 trees in Karachi and 10,000 trees across Pakistan.

U.S. Consulate Karachi stands ready to partner further with the Sister City Association, Helping Hand, Karachi Municipal Corporation, and the Sindh government on environmental initiatives to increase ties between Karachi and Houston, a city in the United States.

Houston Karachi Sister City Association Helping Hand Pakistan