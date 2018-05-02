Hizb commander Sameer Tiger, associate laid to rest amid pro-freedom slogans

Srinagar

Thousands of people on Tuesday participated in the funeral of slain Hizb commander Sameer Tiger and his associate in Drubgam and Rajpora villages of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district respectively.

Sameer Ahmad Bhat alias ‘Tiger’ son of Mohammad Maqbool of Drabgam and Aqib Khan son of Mushtaq Ahmad Khan of Rajpora – were killed in a gunfight at Drabgam yesterday.

A civilian teenage youth Shahid Ashraf Dar of Arihal was also killed after hit by a bullet during the clashes near the gunfight site. Two soldiers including an army major were wounded in the gunfight.

Eye witnesses said that a thousands of people participated in the funeral prayers of the two slain militants at both the villages. Later the duo was laid to rest at their respective native places.

Mourners raised pro-freedom and pro-militant slogans during the funeral prayers which were held at least five times for Sameer Tiger to accomodate the massive rush of people who were arriving from nearby and far-off places.

An eye witness said that few militants appeared in the funeral of ‘Tiger’ and fired several shots in the air to offer gun-salute to their fallen associate.

Multiple funerals were held for slain militant Aqib Ahmed Khan in district Pulwama on Tuesday morning.

Rising Kashmir has learnt that thousands of people, including women and children, participated in the funeral prayers.

Locals informed Rising Kashmir that amid pro-freedom, pro-Islam and anti-India slogan Aqib was buried at his native village in Rajpora area of the district.

A student and two militants, including Sameer Tiger was killed during a gunfight yesterday in district Pulwama.

Over 20 people were injured during clashes at the gunfight site yesterday after clashes erupted between civilians and the government forces.—GK/RK