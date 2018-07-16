HIWT helps underprivileged without discrimination: Faisal

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

The Editor-In-Chief of Pakistan Observer and Trustee of Help International Welfare Trust (HIWT), Faisal Zahid Malik has said that the HIWT is not only focusing on the cause of Thalassemia disease but the trust is concentrating hard to improve health quality, standards of living and acting as an emergency reactive force against any natural disaster occurring anywhere across the country.

Addressing as the chief guest at the concluding session and certificate distribution ceremony of HIWT Volunteer Program’s HVP Certified Workshop on ‘Insight Desires’ at the Help Thalassemia Care Centre here on Sunday. He further said, “HIWT is a social welfare organization committed to helping underprivileged without any discrimination.” The Trust has been serving for last 23 years with its diversified initiatives and different programs aimed to serve underprivileged segments of society, he added.

The workshop ‘Insight Desires’ suggests working for a noble cause and it was the aim of HIWT, he said, adding, under its Thalassemia Major Eradication Program, the trust (HIWT) has been providing 100 percent free of cost quality medical care and education to the patients and their families.

Faisal Zahid Malik said considering the harsh reality in Pakistan where five out of 100 people suffering from the disease and about 9 million population of the country is Thalassemia carrier (Minor) and 90,000 to 100,000 people are Thalassemia major.

HIWT has 165 registered Thalassemia patients who receives free of cost quality medical care which includes blood transfusion, medicines and laboratory tests, he informed. HIWT also conducted many events for Thal Stars (Thalassemia Patients) including, celebrating collective birthdays, blood donation drive with Patients’ Aid Foundation Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre and also organizing Iftaar Dinners for patients.

HIWT has also planned to organize a seminar on ‘Memon Voice’ in the last week of August this year (2018) in the metropolis focusing Memon community so that they can effectively spread our message in their respective community through many activities, he informed. Later, the Editor-In-Chief of Pakistan Observer and Trustee of Help International Welfare Trust (HIWT), Faisal Zahid Malik distributed certificates among participants of HVP Certified Workshop on ‘Insight Desires’.

Help International Welfare Trust Volunteer Program (HIWT) President, Muhammad Sameed Altaf also presents a shield to the Chief Guest Faisal Zahid Malik, Editor in Chief Pakistan Observer and Trustee of HIWT during Insight Desires ceremony held at Help Thalassemia Care Centre. Syed Arif Ali, CEO and Founder of HELP, Asma Shaikh, Workshop Coordinator, Hafsa Saghir, General Secretary of HVP, Adil Ahmed Khan and others are also present on the occasion.

